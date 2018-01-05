Robyn just can’t get it together in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the brand-new Jan. 5 episode of ‘Hell’s Kitchen: All Stars.’ Watch now!

Robyn messes up the order right in front of Gordon Ramsay, and the consequences are not pretty. In our EXCLUSIVE Hell’s Kitchen: All Stars preview, Gordon watches Robyn fall apart in the kitchen. When she brings the wrong order, he chastises her big time. “What’s wrong with you?” he screams at Robyn, before pulling her into another room. Gordon asks Robyn what’s up with her, and she gives him a sad excuse. She blames Benjamin at the garnish station for being “quiet.”

“Wake up!” Gordon screams at Robyn. She heads back out, and Gordon tells the rest of the contestants what Robyn said. Benjamin is not happy, to say the least. “Go f**k yourself,” Benjamin says in the clip. “No, seriously. Go f**k yourself.” When Robyn asks Benjamin about the garnish, he tells her how he’s feeling about her placing the blame on him. “Shut the f**k up,” he says. Yikes! The tension is heating up in the kitchen! Will Robyn and Benjamin ever be able to get back on good terms?

Also in this week’s episode of Hell’s Kitchen: All Stars, the contestants get a late night call from Gordon with instructions on the next day’s challenge. They are given only $20 and 10 minutes to pull together the best ingredients to use when they return to the kitchen. The goal is to make the most profitable pasta. Gordon invites special guest judges, Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson (James Beard Award Winner) and Bruce Kalman (Chef/Owner of Union). The judges will determine how much they will pay for each pasta. Hell’s Kitchen: All Stars airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

