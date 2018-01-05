Haylie Duff Pregnant: Star Expecting Baby #2 With Fiancé Matt Rosenberg — ‘We’re So Excited’

Another little one’s on the way for Haylie Duff & Matt Rosenberg! The star is already mom to 2-year-old daughter Ryan, and she’s beyond thrilled to be pregnant once again!

Haylie Duff, 32, has a bun in the oven, according to US Weekly! This will be the actress’ second child with fiancé Matt Rosenberg, as the two are already parents to their adorable 2-year-old daughter Ryan. The cutest part? Haylie cannot wait for Ryan to become a big sister. Talk about an exciting time! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb moms with their kids.

“We are so excited to finally share our good news,” Haylie told told the mag. “Ryan is so excited to be a big sister!” SO sweet! The expectant mom recently opened up to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, revealing her super relatable New Year’s resolution. “I really want to make time to read more often,” Haylie shared with us. “When Ryan was a baby, I had so much time to sit and read…but now that she is way more active, I’m always chasing her around! A bit more time for reading — that’s my resolution.”

But just because the celeb enjoys her down time, doesn’t mean she’s not excited about her upcoming projects — and about her career in general. In fact, the third season of Haylie’s fashion line for kids, Little Moon Society, is currently in production and prepping for a March 1st release. Up until then, Haylie shared that she has “lots to do” in order to make sure everything is ready to go.

It seems like Haylie ALWAYS has something in the works — whether it be a movie, a fashion collection, or a book! And as it turns out, she LOVES the variety she’s experienced in her career. “I feel so grateful that my career has had so many different facets,” she told us. “I have really been able to follow my passions and whatever is creatively exciting to me. That in itself is such a blessing- the rest is just gravy!” Congrats again, Haylie and Matt!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Haylie and Matt? Congratulate the happy couple below!