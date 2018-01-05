Emma Watson Undergoes Drastic Hair Makeover & We’re In Love — See Pic

New Year, new hair! It looks like Emma Watson is kicking off 2018 with a cute hair makeover! See the new do here.

Bangs are always a good idea! Emma Watson, 27, posted an Instagram photo Jan. 4, rocking perfectly cut bangs, and we are obsessed! The photo captioned, “Have you had chance to pick up a copy of @oursharedself Jan/Feb book choice, Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race by @renieddolodge?! #oursharedshelf,” showed a fresh faced Emma, holding the Reni Eddo-Lodge book. Although the photo’s message was to draw attention to the very important novel, we can’t take our eyes off of her gorgeous hair. We’re loving the bangs on you, Emma!

Emma is no rookie when it comes to changing hairstyles. The Harry Potter actress can pull off almost any look! Emma has had a series of different hairstyles over the years, all equally fabulous. Back in 2010, she debuted a pixie cut, instantly making her a fashion icon. She has also rocked different hair colors including: blonde, brunette, and even red. We are so here for Emma’s changing looks!

Emma isn’t the only celebrity who switched hairstyles in 2018. Hailey Baldwin, 21, traded her blonde locks for pink ones! The gorgeous model was spotted in Miami Jan. 1 flaunting pink hair and a pink bikini top to match. She pulled off the look effortlessly with: high waisted track pants and no makeup. What a beauty!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Emma Watson’s new hairstyle? Let us know your thoughts below!