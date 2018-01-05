Carrie Underwood Invited To Perform On ‘American Idol’ After Injury: The Door Is ‘Open’ To Return

Despite Carrie Underwood’s mysterious face injury, HollywoodLife has learned that ‘American Idol’ would be HAPPY to have her return for a performance — or two.

Carrie Underwood, 34, can return to her home of American Idol whenever she’s ready, a series insider shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. While everyone is talking about the injury Carrie sustained that she claims might have changed her appearance, the show runners for American Idol are hopeful to see her make an epic comeback to where it all began. “Anytime Carrie would like to visit the show once it returns she has an open door policy,” the insider told HollywoodLife. Well, that’s exciting!

The insider added, “The show is not bothered by her injury and how it may effect her look and would love for her to perform, mentor or even give a message throughout the season if she wanted to be a part in any way.” Obviously American Idol is an important part of Carrie’s history, as she skyrocketed to stardom after winning the fourth season. “They also would want her because the history she provides the show and would not be using her injury as a ratings boost in any way,” the insider explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “They just want the best for her and would love her to be around if she would like to be around because they support her 100%.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU want to see Carrie return to American Idol when the revival starts airing on ABC in March 2018? Comment below, let us know!