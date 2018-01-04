Jake Fromm: 5 Things About The Georgia QB Leading The Bulldogs To The College Football Title Game

This freshman is about to make a huge splash. Jake Fromm will try to help the Georgia Bulldogs win their first football title in decades, so get to know about this star!

1. He wasn’t alive when the University of Georgia last won the national title. At 19-years-old, Jake Fromm can’t say he witnessed the last time he saw the University of Georgia Bulldogs win the national championship. In fact, he was born 18 years after that last bit of football glory, as the Bulldogs beat Notre Dame for the title. Jake looks to end that 38-year drought when he leads the Dawgs against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Jan. 8. It should be a great game.

2. He almost ended up playing for his opponents. In an alternative universe, Jake would be donning a Crimson Tide uniform for this championship game. He committed to Alabama in Oct. 2015, according to SB Nation, but changed his mind in March 2016. “I’m a relationship guy,” the Warner Robins, Georgia native said after switching to his home state school. “Coach [Kirby] Smart, he was kind of my head recruiter (at Alabama) Really fell in love with him and what he had to offer. And just really, when he went to Georgia, it opened up a lot of doors for me. And being a Dog, it’s what I grew up watching. It’s where I always wanted to be.”

3. He is a two-sport athlete. When Jake took a snap against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl, he was the second consecutive true freshman quarterback playing in a College Football Playoff game (following Alabama’s Jalen Hurts, who was a freshman when he played in the 2016 CFP.) Despite being a rookie, Jake has some experience when playing in “the big game.” It’s just…not for football.

Jake was part of the Georgia baseball team that made it to the quarterfinals of the 2011 Little League World Series. He played as a pitcher, developing his strong arm that helped him out as a quarterback. Sadly, Georgia fell to Pennsylvania, 7-5. However, according to a 2016 Instagram post, he continued to pursue baseball, even winning the state championship!

Despite having great stats, he has a reputation of not being able to throw. Weird, right? Georgia’s offense has been powered by a trio of running backs: Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and Jake’s fellow freshman, D’Andrew Swift. Jake only throws about 17 passes per game, but he has a 63.7% completion, 9.2 yards per attempt, 23 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a passer rating of 166.4, it’s like he’s secretly awesome, especially since he’s only nineteen years old.

He has a really good sense of humor. When he’s not playing football, Jake likes hunting, fishing, hanging out on the beach, and going to country music shows. He also seems to have a good sense of humor about how his name sounds similar to “Jake From State Farm.” On Sep. 26, he tweeted a picture of him on the phone. “When it’s the fourth quarter but your clients are calling about their insurance.” Hilarious!

