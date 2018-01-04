‘New Girl’s Final Season: When Will Jess, Nick & The Gang Be Back?

We FINALLY know when the last season of ‘New Girl’ will premiere — so here’s the news you’ve all been waiting for!

It’s official: New Girl will return for it’s final season on April 10, 2018. The bittersweet news was announced on Thursday, January 4 during FOX’s Television Critics Association panel at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, California. It was also announced that the series finale would be an hour-long special airing on May 15. The final season itself will be eight episodes long — just enough for diehard fans to say goodbye to their favorite characters.

Even better? Some very familiar faces will be returning to New Girl for the final episodes! Nasim Pedrad‘s Aly will be back, as well as Damon Wayans Jr.‘s beloved Coach and Dermot Mulroney‘s Russell. David Walton, Nelson Franklin, Sam Richardson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Rob Reiner will also make appearances! Plus newcomer cameos by JB Smoove and Tig Notaro will make featured appearances.

New Girl first premiered on FOX on September 20, 2011. The show’s seventh and final season marks the end of an era for the ensemble cast, which includes Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — How excited are YOU for the final season of New Girl? Comment below, let us know!