Trump’s Dishonest Media Awards: 5 Things To Know About His New Attack On ‘Fake News’

So…the president is going to hold an awards show for the ‘most dishonest and corrupt media.’ No, really. Learn more about the unprecedented and bizarre event here.

1. Wait, what’s happening?: the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, 71, announced on Twitter on January 2 that he’ll be holding an “awards show” for the outlets and channels he deems “fake news.” The awards are supposedly going to be given out on Monday, January 8, at 5:00pm ET (or likely, ET, considering that’s the Washington, DC time zone). “I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!”, Trump tweeted.

2. Who’s getting an award?: that tweet is the only information Trump made available about his awards program, which, granted, may just be a (poorly thought out) joke. But, judging Trump, he’s probably serious. The lucky nominees for the awards haven’t been announced, but there are definitely some likely contenders. Since announcing his candidacy for the presidency, Trump has sparred with the “failing” Washington Post, the “failing” New York Times, CNN, Politico, MSNBC, NBC News, and countless other outlets. Above all, he has a problem with CNN, clearly.

Never forget that during one of his first pressers as president, he repeatedly shut down a CNN White House reporter for asking him a relevant question, shouting over him that he was “fake news,” and to stop talking. Any time CNN talks about him, he retaliates in a tweet. Sometimes his ire is unsolicited.

3. Who’s not getting an award?: Fox News. Duh. The conservative news channel is the only outlet Trump routinely praises — because they routinely praise him. Trump often starts his mornings tweeting out news briefs from Fox and Friends. It’s apparent, now, that his fevered early-morning tweets come directly after watching Fox News briefs.

For someone who claims he doesn’t watch a lot of TV, he sure watches a lot of TV (sometimes up to eight hours a day, according to unnamed White House sources who spoke to NYT). He’s found his closest ally in the media in Fox News pundit Sean Hannity. In a separate tweet after his “dishonest media awards” announcement, he told his followers to watch Hannity that night.

4. Stephen Colbert has released For Your Consideration ads: Stephen Colbert, an outspoken critic of the president, who’s frequently the butt of jokes on The Late Show, has launched a For Your Consideration ad campaign. Colbert even put up a FYC billboard in Times Square, or, as he called it on his show, “the failing New York Times Square.”As we call ’em in the biz, the Fakies,” Colbert quipped on The Late Show. “Because nothing gives you more credibility than Donald Trump calling you a liar, and I, of course, don’t want to get snubbed.”

He’s hoping for an award in the following categories: “Outstanding Achievement in Parroting George Soros’ Talking Points,” “The Eric Trump Memorial Award for Disappointment,” “Fakest Dishonesty,” Corruptest Fakeness,” “Dishonest Corruption,” and “Smallest Button.” The last one is a jab at Trump’s recent, unhinged tweet in which he threatened North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un with his “bigger” nuclear launch button.

So excited for Monday’s “MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR!” See you on the red carpet, @AndersonCooper! #TheFakies pic.twitter.com/r8pYCj0g9r — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 4, 2018

Good morning New York pic.twitter.com/XLBYJTWykg — Michael Pielocik (@michaelpielocik) January 4, 2018

5. There might be a trophy: No, seriously. Back in November, Trump tweeted about his idea for the fake news awards, and promised (threatened?) to hand out physical awards. “We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me),” he tweeted. You know, in case you didn’t remember that he’s the president.

