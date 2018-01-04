Selena Gomez Dreading The Weeknd Run-In At Coachella: She’s Planning To Avoid Him

Word has it Selena Gomez is definitely planning to attend Coachella this year! But that means she’ll have to avoid crossing paths with her ex, The Weeknd! Details!

As you might have heard by now, the lineup for the headliners at Coachella 2018 have been announced! The stage will be graced by the likes of Beyonce, 36, The Weeknd, 27, and Eminem, 45! As exciting as this is, for someone like Selena Gomez, 25, this puts her in a tough situation! The songstress wants to attend (naturally) but that means she’ll need to do some carefully planning to avoid running into her ex, Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye). Head here to take a look back at Sel and Abel’s relationship.

“Selena now has to pick and choose when to go to Coachella because she wants to spend time with friends and see Beyonce but she is not going to be seen anyway near The Weeknd’s set and she doesn’t even want to be in the area the day he performs,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t want to ruffle feathers with Justin [Bieber, 23] and she doesn’t want to have people talk about her being there at the same time as him. It is a headache that she would rather not deal with and she is making plans now to make that weekend as stress-free as possible.”

We can’t say we blame her for wanting to avoid such an awkward situation. Speaking of avoiding people, another one of our insiders says that lately, Selena isn’t speaking to her mother, Mandy Teefey, 41, because Sel knows she doesn’t approve of her romance with Justin. “Selena is avoiding her mother as her rekindled relationship with Justin intensifies,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.com. “As Selena and Justin continue to rebuild their relationship, they have been spending more and more time together and things are getting serious. Selena is committed to making things work with Justin this time around but it is not always easy.” Sounds like dating the Biebs is leading to a lot of tough situations for the songstress!

