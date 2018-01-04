Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Clone Couple In Casual Black While Holding Hands On Date Night

After ringing in the New Year in Aspen, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are back in LA! The couple stepped out in matching black outfits as they held hands after a romantic dinner!

Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, are going strong! The couple just returned to LA from their New Year’s getaway to Aspen, Colorado and they brought their PDA home. They stepped out on Wednesday, holding hands [as seen below] after a romantic dinner date at Toscana. Scott and Sofia adorably matched in all black, casual attire for their night out — Sofia, in cool black shades, with a sports bra, cut-out leggings and a zip-up; And, Scott, in black Adidas trousers with a matching hooded sweatshirt. Sofia even showed off her toned tummy as the pair headed to Scott’s nearby vehicle.

The pair have been jet-setting around world in the short time they’ve been dating. Sofia and Scott first sparked romance rumors in May 2017 at the Cannes Film Festival. So far, they’ve vacationed in Miami, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Milan and Venice, Italy, and most recently Aspen, since going public with their relationship. Scott and Sofia celebrated New Year’s in Colorado, where they bundled up in style as they took in the snowy sights. And they weren’t alone — Scott and Sofia attended the 1 OAK New Year’s Eve weekend pop-up, hosted by Richie Akiva and Ronnie Madra, where they partied with several other celebrity guests, including newly engaged Paris Hilton, 36, and her actor beau, Chris Zylka, 32, Rita Ora, 27, Bella Hadid, 21, and Real Housewives stars Bethenny Frankel, 47, and Kyle Richards, 48, according to E! News. Sofia reportedly danced the night away with Paris’ family, before kissing Scott at midnight! The couple also enjoyed fireworks and shared a sweet dance together, according to the site.

Sofia and Scott, who have a 15-year age difference, have been inseparable ever since they first sparked romance rumors at the Cannes Film Festival in May. They’ve put on multiple PDA episodes, despite Sofia’s attempt at shutting down the relationship buzz back in May 2017, calling the pair “homies.” While Scott and Sofia have yet to verbally confirm their romance, they are Instagram official. Sofia recently declared her love for Scott on the photo/video-sharing app writing “Love you kid,” on a photo of the two.

As you may know, Scott shares three children — Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3 — with his ex of over a decade, Kourtney Kardashian, 38. Sofia previously dated Justin Bieber, 23 — who was also linked to Kourtney — in September 2016. Hollywood is a small place after all!

