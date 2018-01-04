Paris Hilton Basically Has The Same Engagement Ring As Cardi B & She’s Not Mad About It

A fan noticed that Paris Hilton and Cardi B are rocking similar engagement rings, which lead to a perfect reaction from Paris — and no, it’s not ‘that’s hot.’ See what she thinks!

Paris Hilton, 36, and Cardi B, 25, might have more in common than you’d think: not only are they both engaged, but they each received rings that are strikingly similar. A fan on Twitter couldn’t help but notice the seemingly identical cuts, and shared the knowledge with the world by posting a side-by-side image of the two engagement rings. “Cardi B and Paris Hilton’s are twinning with the pear shaped rings,” the person captioned the photo. The tweet actually got the attention of Paris herself! “Our future hubby’s obviously both have amazing & similar taste! Congrats @iamcardib & [Offset]! #LuckyGirls #RingGoals,” the star responded. How sweet! See the rings and Paris’ reaction below!

Of course, the matching jewelry aren’t exactly the same. Chris Zylka, 32, gave Paris a 20 carat ring that costs about $2 million, which isn’t quite the same as Cardi’s estimated 11 karat one. The Migos singer even revealed to TMZ that he got his fiancée’s ring for $500,000 — so there’s also a $1.5 million dollar difference. When the media outlet met up with Offset and the “Bodak Yellow” singer on Jan. 3, they even made their own comments on the similar styles! “Same thing… same type, same drip,” Offset said about the hotel heiress’ rock. “It’s pretty,” noted Cardi. While there’s certainly similarities between the two unique engagement rings, it seems neither party is too bothered by the comparisons.

While their rocks might be similar, their proposals certainly weren’t! Offset popped the question in the middle of Cardi’s Oct. 27 concert in Philadelphia. Chris took a more intimate approach by getting down on one knee in Aspen, Colorado over New Year’s weekend. Paris later took to Instagram to share the happy news with a pic of her and her fiancée kissing on the slopes, and showing off her massive ring, of course! Congrats to the happy couples!

