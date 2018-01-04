Khloe Kardashian, America Ferrera & More New Moms Of 2018: See Sweet 1st Baby Bump Pics

From Khloe Kardashian to America Ferrera, the new year brings major changes to these stars who are becoming brand new moms! See their stunning 1st bump pics here.

There’s no question 2018 will be extra special for these lucky mamas-to-be! After waiting patiently for years, celebs like Khloe Kardashian, 33, America Ferrera, 33, and Eva Longoria, 42, are finally becoming parents. And of course their precious first baby bump pics are beyond heart-melting! Take a look at our above gallery to see who’s going to be a new mom this year and see how far along they are already. Click here to see pics of celeb moms breastfeeding.

Fans went wild when Khloe announced her first pregnancy just last month. The reality star is expecting a little one with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, and she’s already six months into her journey, which makes her due date sometime in March. Khloe revealed the exciting news via Instagram with one epic bare baby bump pic and a super emotional message. “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” Khloe captioned the photo. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.” She added, “I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life! ❤️.”

Eva is also incredibly “grateful” to be expecting her first child with husband José Bastón, 49. She finally shared her first bump pic on Jan. 1 with the adorable caption, “New year, new adventures! I’m so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already! 🙏🏻 #HappyNewYear #2018.” Aw! The couple had reportedly been trying to start a family together ever since their 2016 nuptials, and we are SO happy their dreams are finally coming true.

Another recent and exciting pregnancy announcement was when America shared with the world that she too is about to become a first-time mom. “We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear 😘,” the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star captioned a photo of her and husband Ryan Piers Williams, 36, ringing in the new year. How cute is THAT? Not long after, the actress posted a pic of her Sisterhood co-stars — including Alexis Bledel and Blake Lively — having a reunion and gushing over America’s bun in the oven!

Other stars expecting baby number one? Jordin Sparks, 28, who’s having a boy with husband Dana Isaiah, 25; Joy-Anna Duggar, 20; and Kirsten Dunst, 35. Looks like 2018 is already going to be one for the books!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for these first-time moms? How amazing are their baby bump pics?