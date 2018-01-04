Matt Lauer Reportedly Still Sending Messages Of Advice To ‘Today’ Show After Scandal & Firing

Matt Lauer is still hitting up producers of the ‘Today’ show with notes even after his firing. Read about his relentless feedback here!

Someone needs to take a hint! Matt Lauer, 60, is reportedly still inundating Today show staff members with notes and criticisms even after he was terminated by NBC for alleged sexual misconduct. According to Page Six, sources claim that the late Today show co-host has been sending producers messages and comments — and his criticism has not been asked for. On top of that, Matt allegedly sent a producer a nitpicky email saying they used the wrong music for a segment’s intro. Can you imagine if an old co-worker of yours, who was fired no less, decided to reach out to you to try to tell you how to do your own job? Of course, his feedback has obviously not been well received by his former co-workers.

We reported earlier how Matt texted Hoda Kotb, 53, after it was announced she’d be the new co-host of the Today show. Hoda told E! News, “He was sweet this morning. Certain texts popped up, and there was one from Matt: ‘Congratulations! And he said some nice words… It meant the world to me to hear from him. It was really nice.” While sending Hoda that complimentary note was fine, emailing producers at your former job when they no longer work with or for you definitely crosses a line.

According to a report, Matt’s estranged wife Annette Roque, 50, forced him to leave their property on Christmas day after a brief exchange of words. Apparently, Matt tried to plead his case, but Annette wasn’t having it. Click here to see pics of Matt reuniting with Annette during the holidays.

