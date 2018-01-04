Logan Paul Suspends YouTube Channel After ‘Suicide Forest’ Controversy: ‘Time To Reflect’

Following a fierce backlash for posting a video of a dead body, YouTube star Logan Paul announced to his fans that he’s taking a break from the spotlight.

YouTube sensation Logan Paul, 22, just shared that he’s putting a halt to vlogging for now. “Taking time to reflect,” he wrote on Twitter on Jan. 4. “No vlog for now. See you soon.” This surprising news comes not long after he shared a video of himself and his friends exploring Japan’s infamous “suicide forest” where they stumbled upon a dead body…and kept filming. He has since received endless criticism for such a distasteful post, which he ultimately apologized for. Head here for more photos of Logan.

I’m sorry,” he wrote fans in a Twitter post. “This is a first for me. I’ve never faced criticism like this before, because I’ve never made a mistake like this before. I’m surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I’m still a human being. I can be wrong. I didn’t do it for views. I get views. I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity. That’s never the intention. I intended to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention and while I thought ‘if this video saves just ONE life, it’ll be worth it,’ I was misguided by shock and awe, as portrayed in the video.”

Going a step further, Logan has not only taken down the controversial video, he replaced it with a video in which he apologizes to his fans yet again for his reckless behavior. “I want to apologize to the internet, I want to apologize to anyone who’s seen the video,” he says to the camera. “I want to apologize to anyone who’s been affected or touched by mental illness, or depression, or suicide. But, most importantly, I want to apologize to the victim and his family. For my fans who are defending my actions: please, don’t. They do not deserve to be defended.” Only time will tell if he’ll be able to recover from this scandal, but a step back seems wise.

taking time to reflect

no vlog for now

see you soon — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 4, 2018

