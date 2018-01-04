Kylie Jenner Furious That Kris & Caitlyn Are Still Feuding — Her Plan To Force Them To Make Peace

Kylie Jenner is so mad that her parents are still publicly feuding years after their split. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on her plan to force them to finally make peace.

There’s nothing more stressful for a child than their own parents fighting. It’s even worse for Kylie Jenner, 20, as dad Caitlyn, 68, and mom Kris, 62, continue to air their disdain for each other in public. Now the 20-year-old has come up with a plan for force the to play nice and it involves her unborn child. “Kylie’s heartbroken over it. She’s angry too, she feels like they’re being so immature. They’re her child’s grandparents, she thinks they should grow up and just put they’re anger behind them. She’s tempted to ban them both from meeting her baby until they can make peace, she thinks that might scare them into doing the right thing,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kylie hates that her parents are fighting the way they are. She was hoping by now things would be okay, but they’re worse than ever. This should be a special time in her life that they can all celebrate, but that’s just not possible because Caitlyn and Kris are on such bad terms. And the worst thing is they both try to put Kylie in the middle,” our insider adds. See pics of Kylie trying to hide her bump here.

Caitlyn reopened old wounds in a recent interview with Piers Morgan, 52, on the show Life Stories, revealing that she’s completely done with the Kardashian clan and seems to barely tolerate her own children with Kris. Caitlyn said, “I don’t talk to the Kardashians anymore. The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall and Kylie. They are my biological kids. I spent 23 years carting them around.” Wait, WHAT? It’s actually 22 years because that’s how old Kendall is so Cait seems not to know her daughter’s age. And who makes it sound like their kids are such a burden by referring to their care and upbringing as “carting them around?” That just seems mean!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie’s plan will work to make peace between her parents?