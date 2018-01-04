Kourtney Kardashian Posts Adorable Pic Of Herself Dancing With Younes — See Photo

So cute! Kourtney Kardashian shared a dreamy photo of herself dancing with Younes Bendjima underneath breathtaking lights and stars. See the pic here!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 24, are living a fairytale. The KUWTK star took to Instagram Jan. 4, to post a photo of herself and Younes captioned, “dancing by the moon.” So adorable! The lovebirds looked incredible, holding each other, under beautifully lit trees. They are definitely relationship goals! It looks like Kourtney is finally over ex Scott Disick, 34, as Younes was even invited to the annual Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Party. Is this a forever thing? We sure hope so!

After keeping the relationship private for some time, Kourtney seems to want the world to know she’s in love. The couple have shown a lot of PDA in recent weeks, and it looks like this will continue in 2018! Over Christmas weekend, the couple went on a cute ice skating date, and they couldn’t keep their hands off of each other! This is the happiest we’ve seen Kourtney in a long time, and we are so here for it!

Kourtney and Younes have even taken their relationship global! The couple traveled to the French Riviera back in May 2017. During this trip, Kourtney and Younes finally let fans get a look of them as an item. The couple was spotted hugging and holding hands. They’ve also traveled to Disney and Aspen.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s photo? Let us know your thoughts below!