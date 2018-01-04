Khloe Kardashian Glows In White On ‘Ellen’ — Why She Refuses To Wear Maternity Clothes

Being 6 months pregnant can’t stop Khloe Kardashian from looking hot, hot, hot in a skintight white dress for a TV appearance!

Khloe Kardashian wowed in a white mini dress with a long white coat while appearing on the January 4 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She said although it was hard to breathe in the super tight and short dress, she is refusing to wear maternity clothes for as long as possible! Well, it’s working for her — she looks amazing! She wore a sheer, body con dress from the House of CB on NYE — and looked amazing. We love that she is showing off her adorable bump in these tight dresses!

“At the beginning, in the first trimester, it’s the worst, and no one knows youre pregnant yet and you feel the most uncomfortable,” Khloe said to Ellen. “I think once people know you’re pregnant….hopefully, you look pregnant, not just fat, so people realize if I don’t feel well or I’m tired or whatever. It’s hard for me to breathe right now,” she said. It wasn’t just from the dress, it was also from just walking onto the stage! Pregnancy is no joke!

On Ellen, Khloe’s gorgeous, glowing makeup was done by makeup artist Hrush Achemyan. Her eyes were defined and her lips were shiny and nude. Her hair was in massive curls by stylist Andrew Fitzsimons. It was half up and accentuated with a gold pony clip — so pretty! We loved her look.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Khloe Kardashian’s white dress on Ellen?