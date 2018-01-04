Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Secret To Not Looking Like A ‘Big Fat Blob’ While Pregnant

It’s all about covering it up! Khloe Kardashian reveals how she hides both her pregnancy bump, and baby weight in a hilarious Tweet. Check it out below!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is one glowing mother to be! If you’re wondering how she manages to look so incredible without showing any signs of weight gain, you’re in luck. Khloe took to Twitter to share that, when it comes to hiding her expanding body, it’s all about drawing attention away from certain areas. “Trust me it’s all about covering my behind! If you saw that caboose you would think I was a big fat blob LOL,” she Tweeted. How genius is that idea?

Khloe showed us exactly how it’s done when she wowed fans during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jan.4. She looked absolutely angelic in a white mini dress paired with, a satin white coat. We couldn’t even tell she was pregnant, as she looked as tiny as ever! The white coat definitely worked in hiding any “weight”, but nevertheless Khloe would look great at any size.

Trust me it's all about covering my behind! If you saw that caboose you would think I was a big fat blob LOL — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 4, 2018

In addition to covering her behind, Khloe isn’t taking any days off in the gym. She is determined to stay in shape throughout her pregnancy, and is committed to eating a healthy diet. Khloe’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, has been super supportive of her workouts, and has even helped her with her daily exercises. How sweet is he? We can completely understand Khloe wanting to maintain her fitness, after all she didn’t earn that revenge body for nothing!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy secret? Let us know your thoughts below!