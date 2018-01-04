Jennifer Aniston & Angelina Jolie Risk Awkward Run-In To Support ‘Time’s Up’ At Golden Globes

Jennifer Aniston AND Angelina Jolie are both presenting at the 2018 Golden Globes! What’ll happen when Brad’s exes are in the same room?

Oh, this is going to be good! Brad Pitt‘s ex-wives and former romantic rivals Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie will both be attending the Golden Globes on January 7, and are both slated to present awards! It’s a big auditorium, and a long show, so there’s a chance they may not even see each other. However, since we don’t know what awards they’re presenting, there’s the possibility that they could bump into each other backstage. Would the show’s producers be savage enough to have them present together?

Nah. The 2018 Golden Globes are about solidarity in the fight against sexism and sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry. Women (and male allies) have banded together in Hollywood to tell their stories of misconduct at the hands of powerful men, like Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of assault and harassment by over a dozen women. Other high-profile male figures in the industry, like Kevin Spacey, have been accused, as well. The #MeToo movement has evolved into the Time’s Up campaign, a legal defense program funded by celebrities to provide subsidized assistance to blue collar workers, like factory employees and janitors, who face sexual abuse or harassment. Many times, people are too scared to come forward about workplace misconduct for fear of losing jobs. Time’s Up will help them fight back if this happens.

Jennifer recently donated $500,000 to Time’s Up! It’s unknown right now if Angelina has donated, but she was one of the actresses who initially spoke out about Harvey Weinstein in The New York Times‘ exposé. You can certainly expect both Jen and Angelina to wear black to the Golden Globes. The Time’s Up campaign called on the actors and actresses walking the red carpet to wear black as a form of silent protest. “This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment. For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around,” Eva Longoria told NYT.

The 2018 Golden Globes airs live on NBC at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT on January 7.

