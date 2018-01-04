Charlie Walk Explains What Makes ‘The Four’ So Different From ‘American Idol’ & ‘The Voice’

In this EXCLUSIVE interview, music executive Charlie Walk tells HollywoodLife.com what makes ‘The Four’ different from other singing shows.

Today, there are so many musical competition shows. From American Idol, The Voice and now The Four: Battle For Stardom, the list goes on. Although having so many shows can be entertaining for viewers, what does that mean for the contestants? How should aspiring artists decide which show will help them gain success? Charlie Walk, 51, a panelist on the show, explains exactly what sets The Four apart from the others. “I think it really comes down to talent at the end of the day,” Charlie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Because I believe stars are born and what ends up happening with the platform, especially with the audience voting, that stars rise! Whether it is through social media or the TV show part of it. I think we will just see that person really raise their game and say that they are the biggest star in the world… That is what we are hoping for right? So I think this is what this show allows, it allows to have this person rise and shine and be that, that is what we are trying to do here.”

The Four has been criticized by many, including Adam Levine, 38, for being too similar to shows already on TV. Despite this, Charlie is confident that the show will be very successful, especially since it will be extremely inclusive. The Four provides opportunities for everyone, and just about anyone can audition! “The difference is you are not lining up around the block in your hometown, anyone can submit anywhere and that is what is happening now and it is fascinating and with the heat of the show, in episode one you can see the website exploding, you can see the tweets and the social media, the heat especially from Diddy and Khaled,” Charlie continued.

It seems like everyone is extremely excited about the show. “It’s fascinating to see people go to the website and be a part of it and someone will actually see it and they can compete and challenge somebody,” Charlie said. “So there is a really big digital factor that nobody has done before and I think that is what makes us different.”

If you’re already excited about The Four, you’re not alone. In addition to its brilliant concept, the show has a star-studded panel. DJ Khaled, 42, Sean “Diddy” Combs, 48, Meghan Trainor, 24, and Charlie will all be judges. The lucky contestants will not only be trained by these famous artist, but will also have the chance to be signed to their label. “Well if they win and they are signed to us, we treat them like everyone else we sign to Republic, and now the additional support to allocate studio time and the other things of the natural process we really care about the talent and want the person to have the best opportunity to make the best song and collaborate with these guys or else we wouldn’t be doing it,” Charlie added. What an opportunity! The Four premieres on Fox Jan. 4!

HollywoodLifers, will you be tuning in to The Four? Let us know your thoughts below!