Halle Berry, 51, Shows Off Her Perfect Figure In Tiny Bikini Like Only She Can

What a knockout! Halle Berry showed off her hot body in a sexy black bikini, and we’re living for it. See the gorgeous pic here!

Halle Berry’s body is goals! The 51-year-old mother of two proved she’s still got it by flaunting her body in a tiny black bikini. The Kidnap actress shared the incredible photo on Instagram and captioned it by saying, “Coming for you 2018.” It looks like this will be Halle’s year! The pic got over 80,000 likes, and left many of us feeling like we need to hit the gym. Fans went bananas over the post, and one in particular commented: “You are incredible Halle! You just prove that age is just a number!” We couldn’t agree more. Halle how do you do it?!

It’s good to see Halle going into the new year with such high spirits! After finalizing her divorce from ex Olivier Martinez in Dec. 2016, and recently breaking up with British producer, Alex Da Kid, 35, it’s clear that Halle is ready for a fresh start. Alex and Halle only dated for a little over 5 months, before deciding to call it quits. Initially, it seemed like the couple was in it for the long haul. They vacationed to South Pacific island of Bora Bora near Tahiti during Thanksgiving, according to E! Online. Sadly it just wasn’t meant to be! We hope that 2018 brings both love and happiness to Halle. Despite her breakups, Halle has beautiful children: Nahla Ariela Aubry, 9, and Maceo Robert Martinez, 4, and a thriving career.

Halle appeared in the 2017 films: Kidnap, Kings and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Kingsman brought in a whopping $99,733,121 at the box office, and received a 52% approval rating from Rotten Tomatoes. We can’t wait to see what Halle will do in 2018.

