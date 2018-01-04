Drake Looking To Hook Up Again With Nicki Minaj Now That Jealous Nas Is Out Of The Way

After Nicki Minaj’s split from Nas, HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Drake is ‘thinking of hooking up with her again!’

Nicki Minaj, 35, and Nas, 44, have reportedly ended their seven-month relationship — but when one door closes, another one opens, right? Well, if the “Anaconda” singer is interested in starting something new, she could look to guys from her past to find love — Drake, 31, is right there! “Drake thought Nicki’s relationship with Nas was fake the entire time, and now that it seems to have ended, Drake is thinking of hooking up with her again, in and out of the studio,” a source close to the “Hotline Bling” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Drake has always thought Nicki was sexy and a good time to hang out with, but while she was messing around with Nas, Drake kept his distance. Regardless of how Drake felt about their relationship, he has respect for Nas and gave them space to do their thing. Drake always felt like Nas had a bit of a jealous streak so Drake distanced himself from Nicki while she was with Nas. But now that things seem to be over, Drake sees an opportunity to get close again with Nicki in more ways than one.”

Drake rethinking things with Nicki comes on the heels of her split with Nas. The couple broke things off due to long distance becoming too much for them, considering they were living in different cities for the majority of the relationship, according to TMZ. While they reportedly didn’t end on a bad note, the site’s source warns against expecting them to be best friends from here on out. That’s definitely a different tone than that of the “Feeling Myself” singer’s relationship with Drake — the pair have always claimed to be friends and have collaborated professionally in the past. The last time we saw Nicki with the “One Dance” singer was in July 2017 when they were spotted partying together in Miami. Wherever their relationship goes from here is up to them, but we definitely wouldn’t mind if it started to heat up.

HollywoodLifers, do you want Drake and Nicki to reunite? Let us know below!