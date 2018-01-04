Dove Cameron Ditches Iconic Platinum Hair For A Shocking Pink — See Wild Hair Makeover

Pretty in pink! Dove Cameron showed off a shocking hair makeover on Insta on Jan. 4. Click to see her new look!

New year, new you! That’s obviously the mindset of Dove Cameron, 21, who just showed off a neon pink hair makeover on Instagram! She wrote on January 4, “rabin defines a Manic Pixie Dream Girl as a character who “exists solely in the fevered imaginations of sensitive writer-directors to teach broodingly soulful young men to embrace life and its infinite mysteries and adventures”.” Hmm, this definitely sounds like a new character she is about to portray! We can’t wait to hear more!

She posted two photos, and since her roots and hairline are not visible in the pics, I’m leaning towards thinking this hair makeover is just a wig. But she looks so cool and fun with bubblegum pink hair! She showed off the look while wearing a white tank, covered by a jean jacket. Super sexy and fun for 2018!

Dove isn’t the only star rocking pink hair right now. Hailey Baldwin just showed off her pink strands while celebrating the New Year in Miami, and Blac Chyna showed off pink hair on Instagram on January 3. Blac’s already blonde again though — ;).

HollywoodLifers, do you love Dove Cameron with pink hair?