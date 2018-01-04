Did Donald Trump Have Scalp Reduction Surgery? — Ivanka Reportedly Reveals His Hair Secrets

Donald Trump’s hair has baffled many for years, but has this mystery been solved? Ivanka Trump reportedly revealed that his ‘do is due to..surgery and cheap dye!

For years, the mystery of Donald Trump’s hair has rivaled the conspiracies behind Area 51, Bigfoot and The Jersey Devil. However, it seems that the cat is out of the bag, thanks to Ivanka Trump, 36. The First Daughter reportedly makes fun of Donald, 71, and his hair, which is the byproduct of surgery, strong hairspray and over-the-counter dye. Ivanka even has fun explaining how Donny’s coiffure comes to life, according to journalist Michael Wolff’s book, Fire and Fury: Inside The Trump White House. “She often described the mechanics behind it to friends: an absolutely clean pate — a contained island after scalp-reduction ­surgery — surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray,” Michael writes, according to the New York Post.

“The color, she would point out to comical effect, was from a product called Just for Men — the longer it was left on, the darker it got. Impatience resulted in Trump’s orange-blond hair color,” Michael writes in his book, out on Jan. 9. Scalp reduction, also known as alopecia reduction, is a procedure which “a high-density appearance by removing the areas of the scalp that are experiencing hair loss,” according to HairTransplantMentor.com. Basically, a surgeon cuts away the balding areas of the scalp, and then the remaining skin (which is able to grow hair) is stretched and sewn back together. This procedure can be done by itself, but it’s often accompanied by a hair transplant.

Trump’s alleged surgery was first brought up in another book, Harry Hurt III’s Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump. Harry obtained a copy of Ivana Trump’s sworn divorce deposition, according to Snopes. In which, she claimed that Donald, who was in such pain from the 1989 procedure, allegedly sexually attacked her as she was the one who recommended the surgeon. Donald has denied the rape allegations and that he underwent the procedure. Ivana, in a statement that was added to the book, said that while she felt “violated, as the “love and tenderness which he normally exhibited…was absent,” she didn’t want her words to “be interpreted in a literal or criminal sense.”

Fire and Fury has affected Donald’s current wife, as Michael Wolff’s book claims Melania Trump, 47, “wept violently” the night that Donald won the 2016 presidential election. The current First Lady reportedly never wanted the position and she was heartbroken that she would lose her life of leisure. Melania fired back at these allegations, as her Communications Director said that Fire and Fury “is clearly going to be sold in the bargain fiction section,” and that Melania supported Donald all the way.

So, what do you think about these claims that Donald underwent scalp-reduction surgery, HollywoodLifers?