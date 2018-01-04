Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Baby Bump In Matching Striped Pajamas With John Legend & Luna

The holiday spirit’s still going strong in the Legend house! Taking to Insta to declare ‘Christmas isn’t over,’ Chrissy Teigen showed off her baby bump in the sweetest family pic!

It doesn’t get much cuter than this! Making a major holiday statement, Chrissy Teigen, 32, took to Instagram on Jan. 3 to profess her love for Christmas, and our hearts are melting! The pregnant model even gave fans a look at her growing baby bump — all while wearing matching festive PJs with husband John Legend, 39, daughter Luna Simone, 1, and mom Vilailuck Teigen. Talk about an epic family photo! Click here to see adorable pics of Chrissy and John’s best PDA moments.

In the pic, Chrissy, John, and Luna are all rocking red-and-white-striped long-sleeved onesies. For a personal touch, it also appears their names were embroidered on their chest. Vilailuck, while matching with the rest of the fam, sported a red-and-white-striped pajama set rather than a bodysuit. The foursome also had their arms wrapped around each other and wore big grins. Luna, however, was perched on her dad’s shoulders and looked beyond adorable holding onto John’s head.

To top it off, the gang posed in front of a large Christmas tree in their home as Chrissy confessed she’s not ready to let go of the holiday season just yet. “Christmas is not over,” she captioned the image. We feel ya, Chrissy! She and John announced they’re expecting baby number two back in November, however they have yet to confirm if their little one is a boy, like they were planning for.

If it’s up to Chrissy though, she and John will end up having a lot more than just two children. In fact, she recently told E! News that she would love to be “pregnant for the rest of her life” if she could. “I really want to just knock ’em out. That’s my dream,” she shared. “I want to just be pregnant kind of for the rest of my life. Not for the rest of my life, but the rest of my fertile life. So we’ll see.” Well, if we get more adorable family pics like this out of it, we’re so down!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how sweet is this family Christmas photo? Are you anxious for Chrissy to announce the sex of her baby?