Cardi B Suffers Wild Allergic Reaction: I Look Like A ‘Blowfish’

Cardi B, 25, kicked off the new year in a good and bad way. The good? — Cardi dropped a surprise track on January 3, titled “Finesse” featuring Bruno Mars, 32, which has been the subject of rave reviews. And, the bad? — The rapper can’t even celebrate the song’s success because she’s suffering from an unspecified allergic reaction. Cardi, who is known for her wild videos thanking fans for their support, tweeted that they won’t be getting an epic video this time. “I wish i can make a video thanking everybody for the Amazing feedback but most importantly Bruno Mars for giving me this opportunity,” Cardi tweeted on January 4. “Unfortunately i cant , I got a crazy allergic reaction and i look like a blowfish MAKE SURE YOU GET FINESSE AVAILABLE NOW !” She didn’t reveal any other details about the allergic reaction, but Cardi seemed to be in good spirits. We’re wishing her a speedy recovery!

While her allergic reaction may be on the mend, Cardi’s relationship with her fiancé, Offset, 26, is doing just fine, despite opposing reports. The rap power couple stepped out for a sweet date on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, January 3. The couple held hands in photographs where they were all smiles dressed in casual attire. Cardi and Offset were shopping when they decided to grab a light bite. She enjoyed an ice pop, and Offset sipped on a beverage and snacked on Doritos.

I wish i can make a video thanking everybody for the Amazing feedback but most importantly Bruno Mars for giving me this opportunity . Unfortunately i cant , I️ got a crazy allergic reaction and i look like a blowfish 😂😩 MAKE SURE YOU GET FINESSE AVAILABLE NOW ! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 4, 2018

Offset surprised Cardi when he got down on one knee while she was performing at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia on Oct. 27. After jumping and screaming in shock, she hugged her man and, of course, accepted his proposal. And, in true Offset fashion, he proposed to Cardi with a massive diamond ring. The two began dating in early 2017.

Things seemed to be picture perfect once they became engaged — Cardi’s hit “Bodak Yellow” was topping the charts and Migos continued to rule the rap scene. However, the pair were plagued with nasty breakup rumors and false reports. Then, on Christmas day, news broke that a hacker[s] released explicit videos [via iCloud] of both Cardi and Offset. One video showed an unidentified nude woman with Offset filming her in the background, where only his voice could be heard. Cardi later confirmed that it was Offset in the video. Another video showed NSFW footage of Cardi.

Just days later [December 28], a woman by the name of Celina Powell [an Instagram model] came forward with claims that Offset is the father of her unborn baby girl. Powell even provided an ultrasound photo. Almost immediately after the news broke, Offset, who denied Powell’s claims, served her with a cease and desist letter.

Despite the ongoing drama, Cardi has been less than subtle about letting fans know that she and Offset are doing just fine. And, their Rodeo Drive date serves as proof that they’re not letting anyone bring them down.

