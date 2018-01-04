Caitlyn Jenner Slams The Kardashians Again: ‘Of Course I Didn’t Trust Them’

Caitlyn Jenner probably won’t be breaking bread with the Kardashians after this one. In an interview with Piers Morgan, Jenner laughs as she explains why she sent them an edited copy of her memoir, excluding news of her gender surgery.

Caitlyn Jenner, 68, is the latest star to sit in the hot seat in front of Piers Morgan, 52, for an intense episode of Life Stories. In an explosive episode, set to air on Thursday, January 5, Caitlyn doesn’t hold back. The reality star tells her side of the story about Kim Kardashian‘s claims that Caitlyn provided her with an edited copy of her autobiography, The Secrets of My Life, which Kim, 37, said left out two details that were in the original. The two edits in question? — As seen in during the season 14 premiere episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim got an email about Caitlyn’s memoir which had yet to be released at the time. [Edit 1]: In the first chapter, Caitlyn wrote that she had undergone gender reassignment surgery; A detail the family did not know. [Edit 2]: A portion of the book stated that the late Robert Kardashian Sr. believed O.J. Simpson, 70, was guilty when he joined his defense team, and that he did so to gain revenge on Kris Jenner, 62; Another detail the Kardashians have denied. Upon receiving her “edited copy,” Kim said Caitlyn was “not a good person” and called her a “liar.”

Caitlyn explained to Piers Morgan why she sent the family her book, but left out the pages about her gender reassignment surgery. — “I didn’t want them [the Kardashians] to leak it to the press, Ok?” Caitlyn admits. “There was no reason for them to know about it.” Piers then asks, “You didn’t trust them?” to which Caitlyn replies, “Of course not… Of course I didn’t trust them.”

She continued: I didn’t tell anybody [about the surgery],” she said. “It’s none of their businesses. I had already been living as Caitlyn for a year and a half, OK? I didn’t want them to leak it to the press, OK? There was no reason for them to know about it, of course I didn’t trust them.” When asked if she gave Kim an edited preview of her book, Caitlyn said, “No.” Piers then asked once more for clarification — “So you sent her the entire book?” Caitlyn responded: “Except for the last few pages when I talked about gender confirmation.”

Later in the interview, Caitlyn admitted that the only members of the famous family that she cares for now, are her daughters, Kendall, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20. “I don’t talk to the Kardashians anymore,” Caitlyn admitted. “The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall and Kylie. They are my biological kids. I spent 23 years carting them around.”

Caitlyn also went on to explain that she saw the Kardashians fairly recently. then goes on to explain that she saw her estranged step kids fairly recently after Kendall invited her to a party. “It was a little uncomfortable,” Caitlyn admitted. “I called Kendall the next day and said, ‘You know what, it was a good ice breaker’.”

