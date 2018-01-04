5 Things To Do During Bomb Cyclone Snow Day & Return To Work Or School Beautiful & Refreshed

If you’re on the East Coast, chances are you had a Snow Day on Jan. 4. Here are 5 beauty resolutions to do while you’re stuck inside.

1. Take care of your skin. I love doing masks, but it never seems like there is enough time in a normal day. Use this #BombCyclone snow day to do a serious skincare overhaul. I would start with an exfoliating mask like Renee Rouleau’s Triple Berry Smoothing Peel. It will reveal glowing skin without drying you out (Demi Lovato is a fan). To further clean out those pores, try a Biore Deep Cleansing Charcoal Pore Strip. Actress Shay Mitchell loves the brand and uses their products for her clear skin. After your day of masking, be sure to hydrate your skin. Apply the SK-II Essence, a cult-classic loved by celebs like Priyanka Chopra and Cate Blanchett with your hands. Finish with the super luxe Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream.

2. Take a bath. Again, another “luxury” that I would love to do every day, but usually requires a lot of planning. Escape the frigid snow and instead soak yourself in a hot bath, something Emma Watson loves doing. And baths can actually burn calories and boost your metabolism! Soak with a bath bomb from LUSH or Bath & Body Works, or soak in some nourishing salt from Dr. Teal’s.

3. Hydrate your body. My skin has been SO DRY this winter, so I’m using every trick in the book. I’m using Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash, which has moisturizers built in, and then slathering my body with CeraVe Itch Relief Moisturizing Cream. I’m also blasting a humidifier in my apt — Honeywell Germ Free Cool Moisture UV Tower Humidifier is a good one under $100 — and drinking a ton of water to hydrate from the inside out.

4. Moisturizer your hair. I am loving this new brand called S.Oil, which is an all-natural and organic serum and oil hybrid treatment you use on DRY hair before you shower. It’s super hydrating but since you wash it out in shower, there is no heaviness or weight in your hair. You can leave in your hair for 5 minutes or up to 20 minutes before washing to repair and heal split ends and strands.

5. WASH YOUR MAKEUP BRUSHES. This was my resolution for 2016 and let’s just say, I didn’t follow my own advice. June Jacobs, Co-Creator of the June Jacobs Spa Collection, says to wash them once a week to reduce oil and germs.

HollywoodLifers, are you doing a beauty routine during the Bomb Cyclone Snow Day?