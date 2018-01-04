Video
Ansel Elgort Shows Off Impressive ‘Baby Driver’ Skills Driving During The Bomb Cyclone — Watch

Well, Ansel Elgort found one way to enjoy the Bomb Cyclone of 2018 — getting in his car and driving around in it! Watch here and check it out.

It looks like Ansel Elgort picked up some real-life driving skills on the set of his 2017 movie, Baby Driver! The actor is smack dab in the middle of the major east coast blizzard — better known as the Bomb Cyclone — and put his skills to the test. The 23-year-old took his red car to a deserted parking lot, which was covered in a layer of snow, and drove donuts through the empty space. “Nyc snowstorm no worries baby [his character in the movie] will give you a ride,” Ansel captioned a video of himself driving the car.

He has a huge smile on his face and shows absolutely no fear of skidding out in the quick clip, and we have to say, it’s pretty impressive. Let’s not forget to mention that snow was also falling from the sky as he drove! In Baby Driver, Ansel plays a getaway driver who meets the love of his life and tries to leave his shady lifestyle in the past…until he’s roped into a crime scheme like never before. Obviously, he spent a majority of the movie behind the wheel of a car, and based on this new video, it looks like not ALL the work was done by a stunt double!

Meanwhile, the Bomb Cyclone storm is taking over the northeast, leaving snow piling up on the grounds and causing intense, high-speed winds. Even areas like Florida and Georgia, where there’s rarely snow, have been impacted by the storm! Stay warm, east coasters!

