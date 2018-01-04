Chris Pratt is reportedly dating Olivia Munn, and one person who thinks they’d make a perfect couple…is Chris’s ex, Anna Faris. In fact, she once said that to Olivia’s face!

Okay, perhaps the circumstances were a bit different, but the coincidence is very eerie. In the wake of Anna Faris, 41, and Chris Pratt, 38, splitting up, the Guardians of the Galaxy star has been reportedly romantically linked with Olivia Munn, 37. As it turns out, Anna told Olivia that she would be Chris’s perfect partner on episode 18 of her podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified. During the April 2016 conversation, Olivia revealed her pic for the perfect tattoo. “I would have…an eagle on my back so when I moved my arms it would look like it was flying”

“Oh my God,” Anna said. “You’re my husbands dream woman. My husband loves eagles. I’m like ‘honey, isn’t that a little on the nose?’” Olivia responds with, “Eagles are wonderful.” Anna agrees on the awesomeness of eagles, but she said she prefers penguins. Of course, it’s all really strange to hear Anna possibly predict Olivia and Chris’s alleged romance, nearly two year in advance. Is Anna psychic or is this just a weird coincidence?

Chris and Olivia reportedly started dating as a “convenient rebound,” since he split from Anna in August 2017 and she and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 33, called it quits in April 2017. Supposedly, what was meant to be a quick fling has “blossomed into something very real” and these two “have a genuine connection.” Perhaps it’s a shared love over eagles? Funny enough, Chris is a huge Seattle Seahawks fan, so maybe Olivia’s looking for a new team to root for?

Anna is currently on team Michael Barrett, as she has struck up a romance with the 47-year-old cinematographer since splitting from Chris. The Mom star and Chris made the split official, as Chris filed for divorce on Dec. 1. This wasn’t Chris’s attempt to be a Grinch all over Anna’s holidays, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that the two wanted to work out the details of the divorce before filing the official paperwork, and that this was the most amicable of “amicable splits.”

