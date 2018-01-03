Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveals When She’ll Share Her Baby’s Gender & How

Now that Khloe Kardashian has confirmed her pregnancy, her next big reveal will be if she’s having a boy or a girl. We’ve got where and when she’s going to drop the news.

It’s all about the ratings! While Khloe Kardashian, 33, finally fessed up to being pregnant as she could no longer hide her six-months along baby belly, she is keeping the gender of her unborn child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, a secret until it can be revealed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While reports have swirled that the couple are expecting a son, Khloe has not confirmed that news but will be letting us in on her big secret on an upcoming episode of the show. The reality star shared the news when a fan tweeted to her and asked if she was going to reveal the baby’s gender on the Jan. 7 episode of the show and Koko responded back that it WILL happen on KUWTK….but on a later episode.

After months of speculation, Khloe finally revealed on Dec. 20 that yes, she is going to become a mom in 2018 and was completely over the moon about it. She gushed about how long she has been waiting for the chance and how it was the perfect time as she found her Prince Charming in Tristan. In a teaser preview for the back part of the KUWTK winter season we saw her sisters Kourtney, 38 and Kim, 37, as well as mom Kris Jenner, 62, hugging a tearful and blissfully happy Khloe at a party so it looks like we get to see her break the news of the pregnancy to her family on an upcoming episode as well. See Khloe’s pregnancy photos, here.

Back on Oct. 25, both PEOPLE and Us Weekly ran with reports citing multiple Kardashian family insiders that Khloe is expecting a son. If that is the case, Tristian will have two little boys less than 20 months apart as he already has a one-year-old son Prince Oliver with ex Jordan Craig, who was born back in Dec. of 2016. Khloe has just hit the six month mark so she’s due in late winter/early spring.

We will be revealing on the show but not this week 😍😍 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 3, 2018

