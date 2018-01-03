The Bomb Cyclone: 5 Things To Know About The Monster Winter Storm

As parts of the U.S. are experiencing brutal freezing cold temps, there’s more winter weather on the way. The east coast is bracing for a ‘bomb cyclone’ winter storm and here’s everything you should know!

Break out the shovels! — The east coast is preparing for a “bomb cyclone,” a term in which some people say sounds like a frightening movie title. So, what even is a “bomb cyclone,” you ask? — Here’s everything you should know about monster winter storm that could be headed your way!

1. What is a “bomb cyclone”? — The term “bomb cyclone” comes from the scientific term, “bombogenesis,” which is a storm that drops 24 millibars of pressure over 24 hours. In simple terms, it’s a winter hurricane. Meteorologists use the term “bomb cyclone” to refer to a rapidly intensifying area of low pressure. “The cold air from Canada, combined with the warmer ocean waters of the Gulf Stream is what will trigger this explosive strengthening pattern, Fox News‘ Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean explained. Watch the below video for a better understanding.

.@Ginger_Zee tells us what exactly a "bomb cyclone" is.

A storm moving from the Southeast to the north has potential to become a "bomb cyclone." https://t.co/OLKwrVcIEf pic.twitter.com/DLW2xSy3zE — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 3, 2018

2. What will the storm consist of? — “Major east coast winter storm is expected to bring snow, ice, rain, strong winds, and tidal flooding…” the National Weather Service tweeted, adding that “Hazardous travel is likely.” In a second tweet, the NWS wrote, “Arctic air mass will remain entrenched over the eastern two thirds of the country through the end of the week. Very cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills expected.”

3. Who will be effected? — Coastal locations from the southeast U.S. to New England will be effected on Wednesday into Thursday [January 3-4], the NWS revealed. The NWS has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of Southeast Georgia, Interstate 10 corridor in Northeast Florida, and portions of the North and South Carolina coasts due to possible ice and snow. In addition, the agency warned of heavy snow from the mid-Atlantic to the New England coast. “The storm will then have explosive strengthening over the Gulf Stream in the Atlantic, bringing hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions for parts of coastal New England tomorrow,” Fox News‘ Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said. As of January 3, it had already started to snow in northern Florida and southern Georgia; areas in which are unaccustomed to wintery weather.

An incredibly powerful storm is shaping up bringing snow/ice from Florida up into Maine. This is a difficult forecast, so check in often and better to over-prepare. Details coming up on @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/qXLwFN2SmI — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 3, 2018

How much snow are we forecasting to fall in your hometown? Check out our winter weather website at https://t.co/KBkfRxswr7 Here is an example for Bristol County MA. pic.twitter.com/11YLgcsbDR — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 3, 2018

4. What should you know in terms of safety? — The NWS warns that people should know the differences between weather warnings and advisories.

Heavy snow and ice is expected from Florida to Maine today and tomorrow! Follow https://t.co/Z3FIg0XW6X to get the latest detailed forecast for your location. If you're under a warning, limit or avoid travel if you can! ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/7M3hCxPKK8 — NWS (@NWS) January 3, 2018

Nor’easters impact millions of people in the eastern U.S. with heavy snow and strong winds. What will you do if one approaches your region? https://t.co/2E4fUWg92N #WinterSafety pic.twitter.com/qWWPbJz6dY — NWS (@NWS) January 3, 2018

5. What’s the latest update? — The bomb cyclone is being slated to bring 6 to 12 inches of snow in New England, with reported winds up to 60-mph. For all areas effected, temperatures are forecast to be 20 to 40 degrees below normal, the coldest of the winter so far. Heavy snow, wind and rainfall are expected.

Things to prepare for: school closures/delays, power outages, severe temperatures/weather;

Travel: Airlines have canceled many flights to and from destinations along the East Coast and warned that their schedules could endure on-going disruptions. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Southwest and United were among the major carriers that informed passengers that they could change certain travel plans without penalties.

HollywoodLifers, are you in an area that will be effected by the storm?