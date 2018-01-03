Steve Bannon Accuses Trump Campaign Of ‘Treasonous’ Meeting With Russians: Internet Wants Answers

Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon decried Don Jr.’s meeting with Russians as ‘treasonous’ and ‘bad sh*t.’ Read the shocking interview here.

UPDATE: PresidentDonald Trump has responded to Steve Bannon’s interview in “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” with the following statement:

Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind. Steve was a staffer who worked for me after I had already won the nomination by defeating seventeen candidates, often described as the most talented field ever assembled in the Republican party. Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn’t as easy as I make it look. Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country. Yet Steve had everything to do with the loss of a Senate seat in Alabama held for more than thirty years by Republicans. Steve doesn’t represent my base—he’s only in it for himself. Steve pretends to be at war with the media,which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was. It is the only thing he does well. Steve was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me and only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books. We have many great Republican members of Congress and candidates who are very supportive of the Make America Great Again agenda. Like me, they love the United States of America and are helping to finally take our country back and build it up, rather than simply seeking to burn it all down.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told author Mike Wolff in his new book of interviews, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House”, that he believes Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, and Jared Kushner‘s meeting with Russians at Trump Tower during the 2016 election season was “unpatriotic,” and allegedly “treason.” Bannon suggests that the so-called treason isn’t the problem (as many on Twitter have pointed out) — but the fact that the senior presidential campaign officials didn’t go about their meeting in the right way. He’s quoted in the book as saying that he believes now that, “they’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV.”

“The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers,” Bannon is quoted as saying in “Fire and Fury”, obtained by The Guardian. “Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad sh*t, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.” The meeting in question happened in July 2016, as revealed by the New York Times, during which Trump Jr., Manafort, and Kushner met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower over what Trump Jr. initially said was information about Russian-US adoption.

NYT revealed through obtained emails that the campaign officials were promised documents that could “incriminate” Donald Trump‘s Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. Instead of reporting the message to the FBI, Trump Jr. replied in an email, “I love it.” Trump Jr. said no such material was produced at the meeting and maintains his innocence.

Bannon also criticized Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, and further express desire to end special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into Russian collusion. “[The FBI’s] path to f**king Trump goes right through Paul Manafort, Don Jr and Jared Kushner … It’s as plain as a hair on your face,” he’s quoted as saying in the book, which features interviews from 200 people connected to the Trump White House. Needless to say, voters on Twitter are disturbed by the “Fire and Fury” excerpt:

Trump had three campaign managers.

1. Corey Lewandowski: accused of sexual assault

2. Paul Manafort: indicted for money laundering and conspiracy

