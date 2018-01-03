Kerry Washington Just Confirmed A ‘Scandal’ & ‘HTGAWM’ Crossover & We’re Not Worthy

Dreams DO come true! The lives of Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating will come crashing together when ‘Scandal’ and ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ crash into one massive TGIT event.

Kerry Washington, 40, just confirmed the most exciting television news 2018 has seen — so far. In a single Instagram post, the actress, dressed as her iconic Scandal character, Olivia Pope, revealed that she will come face-to-face with the one and only Annalise Keating played by Viola Davis on How To Get Away With Murder. How incredible is that? The exciting news, originally reported by our sister site Deadline, confirms that two of Shonda Rhimes‘ biggest shows will have a major crossover event within the very near future. While no exact date has been announced, it’s no secret that Scandal is in it’s final season — which means the crossover will absolutely be happening before the series comes to an end later this year.

Kerry’s Instagram leaves a lot of questions unanswered for TGIT fans. For instance, it shows Olivia in Annalise’s stomping grounds — the court house. So does this mean Annalise has called upon her old friend Olivia Pope to help her fix something? Or is Olivia in so much trouble that she had to seek out the best defense attorney in America: Annalise Keating? Will we find out that these two have a history? And, last but certainly not least, does this mean we could potentially see some Scandal characters live on in future seasons of How To Get Away With Murder? We can’t wait to find out the answers to ALL of these questions!

