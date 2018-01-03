Ryan Reynolds Is Super Confused By The Kardashian/Jenner Pregnancies: See Hilarious Tweet

Turns out, Ryan Reynolds does NOT keep up with the Kardashians! In an LOL-worthy tweet, the star confessed he’s not sure which sisters are expecting — and we’re loving it!

Ryan Reynolds, 41, isn’t afraid to admit he’s not up-to-speed on the latest pop culture news. Taking to Twitter on Jan. 2, the Deadpool actor revealed he’s just as confused about the Kardashian/Jenner pregnancies as most of us have been. But at the same time, the dad-of-two couldn’t resist adding his own comedic twist to fans’ ever-pressing issue: is Kylie Jenner, 20, REALLY pregnant? Click here to see adorable pics of Ryan Reynolds and his family.

“Can someone settle an argument between me and my priest? Which Kardashians are pregnant?” the star tweeted. Don’t worry Ryan, you’re not the only one Kylie has been leaving in the dark. And with Khloe Kardashian, 33, also pregnant, and Kim Kardashian, 37, expecting a third baby via surrogate, keeping track of all these pregnancies is tough. Especially since Kourtney Kardashian, 38, had told reporters last year that she too was “pregnant.” However, she later cleared the air, explaining her quote was taken out of contrast. Even so though, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating, which only FURTHER confuses things!

Kourt’s not the only sister who’s been falsely accused of being pregnant lately though. Kendall Jenner, 22, actually had to take to social media just last week to inform the world that yes, models get food babies too. “I just like bagels ok!!!” she tweeted on Dec. 30. We feel you! Fans started jumping to conclusions after Kendall posted a photo of herself sporting a skin-tight polka dot dress that clung to her curves. In an effort to try and clear things up for Ryan, one Twitter-user commented on his post, “Kendall just had too many bagels so count her out.”

Can someone settle an argument between me and my priest? Which Kardashians are pregnant? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 2, 2018

Meanwhile, another fan responded to his question saying what we were ALL thinking. “I think the easier question is which ones are not pregnant,” the person wrote. So true! While Khloe officially announced her pregnancy last month, and even more recently revealed that she’s already six months along, Kylie has yet to comment publicly on her pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott, 25. Kim and Kanye West, 40, on the other hand, are expecting their third child any day now!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what do you think of Ryan’s tweet?