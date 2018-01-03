Rob Kardashian Viciously Denies Allegations He Assaulted Blac Chyna In New Lawsuit

Rob Kardashian fires back at Blac Chyna’s lawsuit, which claims he assaulted her back in April 2017. In the legal docs, Rob denies allegations that he physically harmed his ex.

Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna‘s legal battles are just beginning. In court documents filed December 27, the reality star’s lawyer said his client “generally and specifically denies each of the allegations,” of assault made by his ex, in legal documents obtained by The Blast. Chyna, 29, accused Rob of attacking her back in April 2017, where he allegedly punched her and shoved her to the ground, tore a door off its hinges, showed her a gun and threatened to kill himself with pills. Chyna claims when she tried to call Tyga — Kylie Jenner’s ex and the father of Chyna’s 5-year-old son King Cairo — Rob “immediately grabbed the phone from her hand and violently knocked her to the ground where she landed on her hands and knees.”

Chyna claims she recorded Rob yelling and raiding her closet, at the time. “Ms. White suffered pain and difficulty walking for days following the domestic dispute as a result of Rob Kardashian violently knocking her to the ground,” her complaint in the lawsuit stated. Rob responded: “She did not suffer any injury or harm as a result of any conduct by Kardashian,” his lawyer stated in the docs, adding that any damages Chyna claims she suffered, “must also be offset against the damages Defendant [Rob] suffered as a result of Plaintiff’s [Chyna’s] wrongful acts.”

In the same lawsuit [mentioned above] Chyna also filed complaints against Kris Jenner, 62, and Kim Kardashian, 37. Chyna claims the family torpedoed her reality show [Rob & Blac] from getting a second season. Click here to see the original court docs.

The site reports that Rob is seeking to have the case dismissed, and that a judge has yet to respond. As far as their co-parenting efforts go, both Chyna and Rob have been adamant about amicably co-parenting their baby girl, their 1-year-old daughter, Dream, together.

Rob also sued Chyna back in September 2017, where his lawyer claimed that Chyna “lunged towards Rob with an iPhone charging cable and attempted to strangle Rob.”

As you may know, Rob went on a social media rant on July 5, 2017, where he posted naked photos of Chyna to both his Instagram and Twitter accounts. The photos have since been removed. He also accused Chyna of cheating on him with multiple people, as well as claiming she underwent numerous plastic surgery procedures, which he said he paid for.

After her nude photos went viral, Chyna hired Hollywood powerhouse attorney, Lisa Bloom, to represent her in a legal case against Rob. Just days after Rob’s tirade, Chyna scored a victory in an LA court, July 10, 2017, when she was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob. The order forbid Rob from coming within 100 feet of Chyna and posting about her on social media. It’s been reported that Rob has been receiving counseling since the incident.

