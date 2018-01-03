Paris Hilton Vs. Kim Kardashian: Which Frenemy’s Engagement Ring Is Better? See Pics & Vote

Now that Paris Hilton is engaged to Chris Zylka, we’ve got a fun look at how her ring stacks up to frenemy Kim Kardashian’s giant rock from Kanye West.

It may have taken Paris Hilton, 36, four and a half years longer than frenemy Kim Kardashian, 37, to become engaged, but boy did her massive rock from boyfriend Chris Zykla, 32, make up for it. He popped the question on the slopes of Aspen on Jan. 2, getting down on one knee and presenting her with a 20 carat pear-shaped diamond that is worth $2 million. The heiress was so excited she snatched the box out of his hand and put the ring on her own finger herself! The stone is so big that it practically comes up to her knuckle. So how does her bauble stack up to the engagement ring Kim got from Kanye West? We’ve got the pics to check them out and vote for which one is more desirable.

Paris’ ring is so big that it borders on gaudy. In addition to the massive center stone, it sits atop a platinum split halo band that features another two carats of smaller diamonds. Celebrity jeweler and ring designer Michael Greene told PEOPLE magazine that she always loved her mom’s pear-shaped diamond ring and that Chris decided to try to replicate it. “He’s a smart guy, and hangs out a lot with the family, and I think she realized how much she liked her mom’s ring,” Michael revealed. See pics of the biggest celebrity engagement rings of 2017, here.

Kim’s engagement ring from Kanye is a massive 15 carat diamond that he presented her in Oct. of 2013 after renting out the San Francisco Giants’ AT&T ballpark for the grand proposal. It featured one giant flawless cushion cut stone on a thin platinum band with pave diamonds. Yeezy helped design it alongside celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz and wanted it to appear that the diamond was floating in the air Kim’s hand. Boy did he succeed! He later gave her an upgrade to a 20 carat stone in 2016, but that was stolen when armed thieves broke in and robbed Kim of the bauble during Paris Fashion Week of that year.

