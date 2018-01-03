Meryl Streep Slams Melania & Ivanka Trump For Not Speaking Out Against Sexual Misconduct

Meryl Streep wants Melania and Ivanka Trump ‘to speak now’ about recent sexual harassment scandals. In a new interview she also calls discusses the Weinstein scandal.

Meryl Streep, 68, is dropping names and she doesn’t care who knows it. The Oscar-winning actress is looking to first lady, Melania Trump, 47, and first daughter, Ivanka Trump, 36, to speak out against the sexual harassment scandals that have jolted Hollywood. In the wake of her silence, as well as others, Streep believes it should be the Trump women who need to address the issues, she expressed during a new interview with the New York Times. “I don’t want to hear about the silence of me,” Streep said when asked to comment on the backlash she received for not responding to the Harvey Weinstein allegations sooner than she did. “I want to hear about the silence of Melania Trump,” Streep proclaimed. “I want to hear from her. She has so much that’s valuable to say. And so does Ivanka. I want her to speak now.”

The New York Times published its initial article about Weinstein’s alleged misconduct on October 5, where eight women, including actress, Ashley Judd, 49, accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. Streep, a past collaborator with the Hollywood producer, was targeted and slammed for not speaking out. Streep explained why she didn’t address the issue until days later.

“I found out about [the initial Times report on Weinstein] on a Friday and went home deep into my own life,” Streep said. “And then somebody told me that on Morning Joe they were screaming that I haven’t responded yet.” Streep, who is not on social media, continued, and “I really had to think. Because it really underlined my own sense of cluelessness, and also how evil, deeply evil, and duplicitous, a person he was, yet such a champion of really great work… You make movies. You think you know everything about everybody. So much gossip. You don’t know anything. People are so inscrutable on a certain level. And it’s a shock. Some of my favorite people have been brought down by this, and he’s not one of them.”

On October 9, 2017 — four days after the scandal broke — Streep released the following statement:

“The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported,” said Streep in a statement Monday. “The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.”

“One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally.”

Streep sat down with the Times, alongside her co-star Tom Hanks, 61, to promote their new film, The Post, which hit theaters on December 22. Her interview came after she revealed in November 2017, that she was once brutally attacked and had to “play dead.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Meryl’s opinions?