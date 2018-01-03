‘Teen Mom 3’ Star Mackenzie McKee’s Mom Diagnosed With Stage 4 Brain Cancer

This is so sad! ‘Teen Mom’ star Mackenzie McKee is asking for prayers after she revealed that her mother is battling stage 4 brain cancer.

Our hearts are with Mackenzie McKee, 23, as she recently shared the devastating news that her mother, Angie Douthit, has been diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. The family initially thought Angie was suffering from bronchitis, according to TMZ. Unfortunately, doctors found five large lesions covering Angie’s brain, masses in her lungs and several blood clots throughout her body. Mackenzie is begging fans to think of her family during this difficult time. The Teen Mom 3 star took to Instagram to share the news with a post captioned, “The most amazing woman I know. She taught me everything I know. She is the only reason i am the woman I am today. I love you Mom. I’m devastated, I’m angry, I’m shook, I can’t breath. You are everything. Please pray.”

Mackenzie recently appeared to be in high spirits, sharing a photo of her mom on Twitter captioned, “This is my mom threatening the doctors that she will call #TheGoodDoctor.” It’s heartwarming to see the family trying their best to remain strong. Angie’s diagnosis shocked her family, because she seemed perfectly healthy. Mackenzie explained that her mom works out daily, doesn’t smoke or drink. This only makes the news even more heartbreaking!

This is my mom threatening the doctors that she will call #TheGoodDoctor 💗💕 pic.twitter.com/1U6vc3qdoQ — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) January 3, 2018

As of now, Angie is taking action. She will begin radiation treatments soon. We can only imagine how hard this is for Mackenzie’s family. We hope that Angie receives the best treatment! Fans have created a Gofundme page for Angie, and they are encouraging people to donate.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Angie Douthit’s story? Let us know your thoughts below!