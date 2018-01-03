Kris Jenner Debuts Blonde Pixie AGAIN — Do You Love Her Makeover?

She’s back to blonde, baby! Kris Jenner showed off her sexy platinum pixie on Instagram on January 2. Do you love this look?

The internet went crazy in October 2017 when Kris Jenner, 62, debuted a platinum pixie, and now, she’s done it again! She posted this pic on Instagram, writing: “January 2nd back at work here we go!!! Makeup: @makeupbyariel Hair: @chrisappleton1 #MotherDaughterTuesday #happynewyear2018.” Could she be having a photo shoot with fellow blonde, her daughter Kim Kardashian? Kris was brunette for her famous Christmas Eve party, and we are pretty sure this is just a wig for a photo shoot, but she looks pretty good, we have to say!

Makeup artist Ariel posted the picture, writing: “Q U E E N K 👑 @krisjenner looking better than most 30yr olds,” and hairstylist Chris Appleton offered some hair advice: “Look who joined the gang! Looking HOT @krisjenner #chrisappletonhair @makeupbyariel and if your thinking of going to the blonde side DONT forget to use your @olaplex and ALWAYS use the @colorwowhair dreamcoat for a blonde dreams were made of!” Read more tips on what to know before going platinum blonde here! Maybe she did actually dye her hair?!

We love that Kris is taking a risk with this new look. She’s taken the place of Kylie Jenner, who is known for always switching up her hair colors! Kris looks gorgeous with the blonde hair — it looks great with her skin tone. Her makeup was stunning — her lashes were long and full, she rocked smudged eyeliner, and pouty nude lips. Her cheekbones really popped with expert contouring.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kris Jenner’s blonde pixie? Should she keep this hair makeover?