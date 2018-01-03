Kim Kardashian Fires Back At Critics Who Think She Was Partying While Son Saint Was Hospitalized

Don’t mess with Kim Kardashian’s kids! The media maven just blasted fans who think she abandoned her son Saint West when he came down with pneumonia! See what she said!

Kim Kardashian, 37, just cleared the air for the naysayers out there who believe she wasn’t by her son Saint West‘s, 2, side when he was recently hospitalized. “I haven’t heard this BUT lets (sic) get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay. We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT,” she wrote in a Twitter post responding to a user who discussed the wave of critics who are convinced she left her son in the hospital to go party on New Year’s Eve. “People came over when he was already asleep for the night! Don’t even try me when it comes to my kids.” Love it!

As we previously reported, Saint was brought to the hospital on Dec. 28 for a severe case of pneumonia. As Kim confirmed in her tweet, he went home on Dec. 30 and is “doing well,” according to TMZ. “My precious baby boy is so strong!” Kim wrote on Instagram on Jan. 2, captioning a photo of herself and Saint following his hospitalization. So sweet! Head here for loads more images of her adorable son!

“After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging,” she added. “Pneumonia is so scary. I just want to thanks every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint.” Clearly she is one proud (and protective) mama!

I haven't heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay. We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night! Don't even try me when it comes to my kids https://t.co/wrl47awaUr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 3, 2018

