Ryan Reynolds’ Kardashian Pregnancy Joke: Why The Sisters Consider It A ‘Badge Of Honor’

Like many of us, Ryan Reynolds, 41, was completely confused by the Kardashian/Jenner pregnancy rumors of 2017. He took to Twitter to find answers by asking, “Can someone settle an argument between me and my priest? Which Kardashians are pregnant?” The Kardashian sisters reacted to Ryan’s joke, and they seem pretty amused. “The girls are not getting bent out of shape with Ryan’s tweet because they know he is one who doesn’t take Twitter that seriously and he has fun with it all the time, so to be a part of his jokes is almost like a badge of honor. No real shade was felt and they don’t intend to have an online feud with him, they think it was funny,” a source close to the Kardashian family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We’re glad the Kardashians can find humor in this. After all, how can they be mad when they’ve had the entire world stressing over their pregnancy rumors for months! Khloe Kardashian, 33, has since confirmed that she is expecting with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26. The Revenge Body host recently took to Instagram Jan. 2, to share that she’s 6 months pregnant. In the photo she’s rocking gorgeous big curls, and is affectionately touching her adorable bump. We are so excited for you Khloe!

On the other hand, Kylie Jenner, 20 has been super tight-lipped about her pregnancy. The reality star has kept a pretty low profile on social media, and has only posted photos from the face up. So sneaky! The suspense is certainly killing us, and we can’t wait for Kylie to share the big news. Let’s just hope it’s sometime soon.

