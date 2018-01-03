Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Get Hot & Bothered During Sweaty Pilates Workout — Sexy New Pics

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez proved their romance is hot when they took a pilates session together on Jan. 3. See pics here!

A couple that sweats together stays together! Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, stepped out for an intense pilates workout in West Hollywood on Jan. 3 and they looked adorable! The sweet duo appeared sweaty in their gym clothes while walking out of the studio after a private session. Since hot pilates sessions are done at a high temperature ranging between 95-100 degrees, it makes sense that they would look like they just laid out in the sun all day long! SEE THE PICS OF JUSTIN AND SELENA AFTER THEIR PILATES SESSION HERE! Selena’s been very health conscious since having her kidney surgery last summer and Justin has been by her side for a lot of her outings! From bike rides to church services to Justin’s hockey games, the lovebirds seem to be sharing some of their most important moments side by side. See some of Justin and Selena’s hottest pics here!

It’s great to see Justin and Selena sharing time together again after they reportedly had a bit of a rift when coming back from their holiday trip in Cabo San Lucas on Jan. 2. Jelena fans everywhere rejoiced when the duo rekindled their romance a few months ago, but they’ve had some issues in the past, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they occasionally encounter some disagreements like any long term couple! We have to admit that they still look more in love than ever before this time!

After having a very eventful 2017, it’s no surprise that Justin and Selena appear to want to begin the new year by staying as close as possible. It will be interesting to see how their relationship progresses from here and we wish them nothing but the best!

HollywoodLifers, are you happy to see Justin and Selena working out together? Tell us here!

SaveSave

SaveSave