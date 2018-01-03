Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez ‘On A Break’ After Explosive Fight After Vacation: Are They Already Finished?

Oh no! Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are taking a break after fighting on their Cabo bae-cation. Are things bad enough that they’ll make it permanent?

This is probably hard for diehard Jelena fans to hear, but HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to the couple that Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, are slowing things down in their relationship. Say it ain’t so! The couple reportedly had a blowout fight aboard their private jet on the way home from vacation in Cabo San Lucas, and it was apparently very serious. They were spotted arguing on the tarmac when they arrived in LA, too!

Every couple needs a little space after a huge fight, but was Justin and Selena’s argument explosive enough that they’re already ending their rekindled relationship? Not so fast, the source says! “They are good, they are still in a relationship even after their fight,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “The fight they had was legit but all they just need now is a few days away from each other. They have seen each other a little too much and they need a break, but no one should worry because they aren’t breaking up. They just need some alone time.”

Breathe, Jelena fans! It’s all going to be okay! And we’re so glad about that. These two seem like they’re so in love after years apart. In fact, as HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY from a separate source, Selena is so enamored with Justin that she’s been calling him her “husband!” Despite her family’s disapproval of their relationship, Selena is still determined to make their relationship work. “[Justin’s] changed and she knows that in time everyone will see that for themselves,” the source said.

