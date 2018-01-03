Jinger Duggar Pregnant: ‘Counting On’ Star Expecting 1st Baby With Husband Jeremy Vuolo

Can you believe it? Another Duggar is pregnant! Jinger & her hubby Jeremy Vuolo are officially expecting baby #1, and their announcement pic’s TOO cute. See it here!

The Duggar fam is making way for even MORE new additions in 2018! Jinger Duggar, 24, and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 30, are expecting, according to US Weekly, and they could not be more thrilled about starting a family together! Even better, their pregnancy reveal pic is beyond sweet, and we just know these two are going to make amazing parents. Talk about an exciting time to be a Duggar! Click here to see pics from their reality series, Counting On.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple told the mag. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!” The parents-to-be added, “We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.” Jinger and Jeremy then shared Psalm 139:13-14.

“13 For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. 14 I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well,” the passage read. In addition to their loving message, the pair took a photo together in which they’re ALL smiles while holding up a sign that says, “We’re expecting!” SO cute!

Jinger, who’s the sixth eldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 kids, married Jeremy in the fall of 2016, and unlike her sisters, she did not get pregnant during their first year of marriage. However, that didn’t stop the pair’s plans to expand from being a popular topic on their TLC show, Counting On. In fact, during a July episode, Jinger was actually offended when her older sisters asked if she was expecting. Now that she is pregnant though, she and Jeremy seem like they could not be happier!

“I love kids,” the former soccer player said at the time of their 2016 engagement. “I really share Jinger’s love for children.” At the same time though, the pair isn’t necessarily looking to have as many kids as Jinger’s parents. “I definitely want to have children, but not sure how many,” Jeremy explained. “We’ll have to see what the Lord provides.” Jinger isn’t the only Duggar who’s expecting in 2018 though. Her younger sister Joy-Anna, 20, who married Austin Forsyth in the spring of 2017, is also pregnant with her first child. Meanwhile, Joe Duggar, 22, and his new wife Kendra Caldwell, 19, are set to welcome their first baby later this year as well.

