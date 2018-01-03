Ivanka Trump Reportedly Wants To Be 1st Female President: The Deal She Made With Jared Kushner

Another President Trump? Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner allegedly want to make her the first female president.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner took jobs in the Trump White House not to support her father, President Donald Trump, but to allegedly plant the seeds for her own political ambitions. Ivanka, according to Michael Wolff‘s new book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House”, made a deal with her husband: “if sometime in the future the time came, she’d be the one to run for president (or the first one of them to take the shot)…The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump.”

Her father has brought up multiple times in the past that he thinks she would make a fine president. Neither Ivanka nor Jared had any political experience before taking their advisory positions at the White House. But then again, neither did President Trump before taking office. Her mother, Ivana Trump, agrees with her ex-husband. Ivana raised the subject in her memoir, Raising Trump, released in October 2017, writing that Ivanka should run for office in “maybe in fifteen years.”

Ivanka never corrected her mother’s remarks. When asked whether or not she would ever run for office in a 2016 Cosmo interview, she played it coy and responded, “I have learned in life to never say never! It is too limiting!” However, there’s the baffling Fox and Friends interview in June 2017, during which Ivanka said she “tries to stay out of politics.” You know, even though she works at the White House and is one of her father, the president’s closest advisors. Considering her disinterest in politics, it seems shocking that she would want to run the whole country.

Former White House chief strategist, who is interviewed in “Fire and Fury”, along with hundreds of other Trump insiders, balked at the idea of a President Ivanka Trump, according to Wolff, when the author told him about her and Kushner’s alleged deal. “They didn’t say that?” Bannon said, per the book. “Stop. Oh, come on. They didn’t actually say that? Please don’t tell me that. Oh my God.” Bannon alleged that Kushner and Donald Trump Jr.‘s Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer was “treasonous.”

