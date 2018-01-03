Is Chris Pratt Secretly Dating Olivia Munn After His Split From Anna Faris? — Report Says Yes

New year, new couples? A new report claims Chris Pratt has moved on from Anna Faris with Olivia Munn! And, here’s how Anna allegedly reacted…

Chris Pratt, 38, does not have the breakup blues after his August 2017 split from Anna Faris, 41, who has since moved on with cinematographer Michael Barrett. Why, you ask? — Chris is secretly dating actress, Olivia Munn, 37, according to OK! Magazine. “It started as a convenient rebound but blossomed into something very real and exciting,” a source tells the mag. “Chris and Olivia have a genuine connection… She and Chris really like each other. They both want to see where this goes,” the insider continues.

After their splits — Chris from Anna and Olivia from Packers QB, Aaron Rodgers, 33, in April 2017 — the source says Olivia and Chris leaned on one another as friends. However, their alleged support turned into a full fledged romance, according to the mag. As for how Chris’ ex, Anna feels about him apparently moving on? — The source claims Anna is “furious” with Olivia, and feels “betrayed.” But, “Olivia isn’t fazed by what Anna or anyone else thinks,” the insider adds.

While Olivia and Chris seem like they’d make a cute couple, there has been zero signs of these two romancing one another. And, the actors have yet to address the reports or confirm a relationship. Both Olivia and Chris appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2016, where they seemed to be great friends.

Chris and his now ex-wife, Anna both announced their split on August 6, 2017; with both stars posting late night messages that they decided to separate. “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” the couple shared with their followers on Facebook. “Our son [Jack, 5] has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Olivia and Aaron’s split shocked the world on April 7, 2017. It was reported that they had split amicably. However, it had also been reported that Aaron was the one who ended things with the actress. The NFL player allegedly broke things off because his family felt as though she was “controlling.” The two had apparently been going through a tough time leading up to their split. Olivia has been romantically linked to actor, Josh Duhamel, 45, who recently split with Fergie, 42. And, Aaron has been linked to actress and model, Kelly Rohrbach, 27, but nothing was made official with either pair.

HollywoodLifers, would you totally ship Olivia and Chris as a couple?