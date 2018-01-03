Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick ‘All Over Each Other’ On Dinner Date: Are They A Hot New Couple?

Has NFL star Aaron Rodgers found someone new?! A new report claims the muscly QB was spied looking flirty on a date with NASCAR driver Danica Patrick and we’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details!

Let’s face it, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 34, is arguably the most eligible bachelor in the world of sports! This guy is on top of the world — and he’s single! Now reports claim he’s been dating none other than NASCAR’s Danica Patrick, 35, and our insider has confirmed it! “Aaron wants to spend the off season on his own terms and get back to being 100% health-wise and he mostly is looking to getting back into the swing of things and be perfectly ready for the next season on the football field,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That is his main goal and dating, though something he would welcome, is not exactly something that is on the top of the list.” Head here for loads more images of Aaron!

“The Danica Patrick thing that has been revealed is nothing serious at all right now and when it comes to dating her or anyone else, it’s quite the process so when he goes all in he wants to make it worth it and put much focus on it,” the source added. “But again, football is taking the front seat.” The gossip blog Terez Owens has a source claiming the pair were spotted dining at Aaron’s fave eatery — Chives, an American restaurant in the Suamico village of Green Bay, Wisconsin — just after Christmas. “Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other,” the eyewitness shared, adding that they “want to keep this quiet for now.” However, they are “really hitting it off.” OMG!

Not convinced this reporting is accurate? Well, Us Weekly has also independently confirmed that Danica and Aaron are dating now! Two successful, hardworking, determined athletes. It is NOT hard to imagine these 2 together! In April of 2017, Aaron and actress Olivia Munn, 37, ended things after 3 years of dating. Ever since, the football hunk as been rumored to be dating everyone from supermodel and actress Kelly Rohrbach, 27, to soccer star Marie Margolius. Has he finally found someone worth committing to in Danica? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see!

