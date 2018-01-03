Hillary & Bill Clinton’s Chappaqua, New York Home Catches Fire

Bill and Hillary Clinton’s New York home caught on fire on January 3. First responders headed to the scene upon notice. Here’s what we know…

The New York home of Bill, 71, and Hillary Clinton, 70, caught fire on January 3, 2017, just before 3 PM, according to the New York Daily News. No injuries were reported, as spokesperson for the New Castle police department confirmed to the site. And, despite the amount of emergency vehicles surrounding the home [as seen below] firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, according to authorities. The spokesperson noted that the incident was called in by an unidentified person who was at the Clinton home at 2:51 PM. There has been no word on who exactly was at or inside the home at the time it caught fire, or what caused the blaze.

Nick Merrill, a spokesman for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, took to Twitter soon after the fire, to set the record straight about false reports. “Yes, a small fire broke out in the Secret Service facility today on Clinton property, in a building not connected to their home,” Merrill wrote. “Fire was put out, local FD responded. The Clintons were not home. All is ok!”

Breaking: Multiple crews on the scene at @HillaryClinton house in #Chappaqua fire is reportedly knocked down @News12WC pic.twitter.com/86GIakMU4J — Nadia Galindo (@NadiaGalindoTV) January 3, 2018

This story is still developing…

