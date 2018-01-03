‘Grown-ish’ Recap: Zoey Heads To College In One Of 2018’s Best New Shows

The ‘Black-ish’ spinoff we’ve been waiting for has arrived. Yara Shahidi takes her beloved character to college in one of Freeform’s smartest and best shows yet. You’re going to be obsessed with ‘Grown-ish.’

Zoey Johnson is headed to college! The Black-ish character is getting her own show, and it’s great. In this day and age not every spinoff can hit the mark, but Grown-ish does and then some. The Freeform series is a stellar coming-of-age story with a terrific ensemble of young and diverse actors, anchored by the fabulous Yara Shahidi.

College is the perfect place for Zoey’s spinoff. While the beloved character thought she knew everything there was to know about life, she quickly realizes that she doesn’t know anything at all. College is the time to discover who you truly are, and that’s exactly what Zoey intends to do. She enrolls in a midnight class that’s taught by none other than Charlie Telphy (Deon Cole). She meets five other classmates, and they become the millennial generation’s version of The Breakfast Club. There’s Aaron (Trevor Jackson), Vivek (Jordan Buhat), Luca (Luka Sabbat), Nomi (Emily Arlook), and twins Sky (Chloe Bailey) and Jazz (Halle Bailey). They all bring something fresh to the table.

But those aren’t the only kids Zoey meets in her first few days in college. Zoey is introduced to Ana (Francia Raisa). They go to their first college party and hit the keg a little too hard, especially Ana. She’s the girl who barfs in the middle of the party. Instead of rushing to her side and helping her, Zoey leaves Ana behind. That’s cold. When Zoey tells her new friends what happened, they do judge her for a hot minute. But, hey, everyone makes mistakes. Ana ends up being Zoey’s new roommate, and Ana holds one hell of a grudge. Thankfully, that doesn’t last long. Zoey and Ana have a heart-to-heart, and all is forgiven.

Zoey and her friends are just trying to find their way. They’re all scared about what the future holds and don’t want to disappoint themselves, their parents, or their friends. Fortunately, they’re all going to grow together. But college isn’t easy to juggle, and Zoey starts to learn that first-hand. Balancing a social life and school is like a full-time job. Zoey quickly becomes consumed with schoolwork, but Vivek comes in with a solution. He offers her Adderall to finish her paper. Zoey does end up taking the little pill, and it packs a punch. She swears to Vivek and Nomi that her Adderall usage is just a one-time deal, but even they know better than that.

Zoey’s also trying to send vibes to Aaron, the guy from class she has a crush on. She even goes to a party he throws, but ends up just becoming the Cup Girl. That’s a girl you never want to be. Zoey quickly gets fed up and leaves. But the heart wants what it wants. After Zoey and Ana’s talk, Aaron texts her. It’s late, but Zoey takes another Adderall so she can meet up with Aaron. Oh, girl.

Grown-ish is the young adult comedy we need right now. As much as we love Yara on Black-ish, it’s time for her to spread her wings as Zoey. The one-hour premiere tackled so much that affects today’s youth, which shows so much promise for the future. Grown-ish is relevant, poignant, and just plain awesome. Freeform, you did good.

