Governors Ball Lineup: Eminem, Travis Scott & More Headlining NYC Music Festival — Full List

The 2018 Governors Ball Music Festival is happening from June 1-3 at Randall’s Island Park in New York, NY, and this year’s lineup is all about rap/hip-hop! Eminem, 45, and Travis Scott, 25, will be leading the bill. See the full lineup below!

This will be Eminem’s first headlining performance in NYC since 2010, so expect tickets to the festival — which always sells out, anyway — to go fast. Tickets are on sale now at the official website at special “announce day” prices of $275/3-day GA and $560/3-day VIP, and that offer will only last until midnight, so get on it!

Jack White, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Halsey, N.E.R.D., Khalid, Silk City (a new project from Diplo and Mark Ronson), a reunited The Gaslight Anthem, Chvrches, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley, Cut Copy, Sylvan Esso, Galantis, The Glitch Mob, Maggie Rogers, Dirty Projectors, Russ, Manchester Orchestra, 6LACK, DRAM, Margo Price, 2 Chainz, Japandroids, Kelela, Vic Mensa, Third Eye Blind, Tash Sultana, Brockhampton, Aminé, LANY, Kali Uchis, Alvvays, GoldLink, The Menzingers, Flight Facilities, Wolf Alice, Jay Electronica, Belly, Moses Sumney, AURORA, The Struts, Quinn XCII, Billie Eilish, Middle Kids, Loyle Carner, POND, Two Feet, Knox, Fortune, Sir Sly and more will also be performing!

Check out the full lineup:

